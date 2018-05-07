White Rock residents, businesses celebrate recovery 2 years after Five Corners fire

It's been a long two years for John Michael Fry and other White Rock residents who were forced from their homes after a massive fire burned down the Ocean Ridge condominium complex and destroyed several businesses.

"It's glorious, being back here on Five Corners," said Fry about the popular commercial and residential area of the city, which has now returned to what it once was. "This is one of the best places in the world to live."

Flames seen shooting out of a four-storey building under construction in White Rock's Five Corners area on Sunday, May 15, 2016. (William Thomas Brooks)

In May 2016 a fire started in a condo development that was under construction. The blaze quickly spread and razed Ocean Ridge.

"Boom, it goes up, jumps to our building. We thought it was going to miss it, but it jumped and that was it," said Fry.

The extensive efforts to put out the flames taxed the water supply of the city of 20,000, leading to a boil-water advisory for the following three days.

Firefighters pour water on the 2016 fire in White Rock's Five Corners neighbourhood. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

Mounties and the White Rock Fire Department have been investigating the fire and believe it was deliberately set.

The fire also damaged businesses like Laura's Coffee Corner, whose owner, Laura Cornale, said she struggled with her insurance company to rebuild her business.

Fencing, storage containers and other construction marred the block for the past year, as well, she said.

"There was no parking, so a lot of the businesses lost ... it was a tough two years," she said.

Many businesses on White Rock's Five Corners needed repairs after the 2016 fire. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

But now Cornale says there is relief to see customers, residents and new businesses finally back in the area.

"It's good to see the fences come down and people coming back into our community ... it's really picking up ... and we're just all so excited for everyone."

There have so far been no charges laid by investigators related to the fire.

With files from Jon Hernandez