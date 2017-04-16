A large fire has destroyed part of a vacation rental complex in the Whistler Village.

Fire crews spent over two hours fighting massive flames at the North Star apartments, which broke out around 11 p.m. Friday.

The building was evacuated and as many as 50 people were forced to find another place to stay for the night. Some occupants said they had to leave most of their belongings inside before escaping.

Whistler Fire Chief Geoff Playfair said that despite the size, the fire was mostly contained to the upper floors of the building.

"The extent of the damage, it's mainly in the roof spaces and some of the common interior open air hallways and stairs," said Playfair.

"As far as I know … there's little fire damage to the units, but significant water damage."

Playfair said no one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.