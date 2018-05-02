The Four Seasons hotel in downtown Vancouver is shutting down after operating for more than 40 years.

The hotel, located on West Georgia Street next to Pacific Centre, will close for good on Jan. 31, 2020.

A statement said the hotel's landlord, Cadillac Fairview, didn't renew its lease for the property.

Cadillac Fairview sued the hotel in December, alleging that the hotel looked "tired" and outdated, not keeping "with typical first-class luxury hotels."

The landlords sued in hopes that a judge would rule that the hotel violated its lease terms. If that happened, Cadillac Fairview would be free to bring a new hotel to the site.

The landlord also sought damages for the alleged breach of the lease.

The hotel filed a response to the lawsuit "denying each and every allegation." None of the claims have been proven in court.

The Four Seasons was one of only two Vancouver hotels and one of six in Canada to earn a five-star rating in the Forbes Travel Guide. The Rosewood Hotel Georgia — just across the street — was the other Vancouver hotel to get a nod.