With the highest room rate of $745, Whistler beat out 20 other Canadian cities as the most expensive destination to pop the champagne and ring in 2018, according to a survey by Cheaphotels.org

The survey, conducted on Dec. 26 looked at the least expensive, available double rooms for popular Canadian destinations for an overnight stay on Dec. 31. Vancouver was No. 7 at $179 for the night.

For those still considering a last-minute booking to Whistler — the advice is to get online or on the phone — now.

"Whistler is almost sold out for New Year's," said Saad Hasan, the chair of Whistler's hotel association.

"You may have no availability at all, forget about the high rates," he said.

Prices still rising

But online prices continue to rise as the last night of 2017 approaches. The lowest price on Expedia.ca Friday morning was $800 for a stay at the Aava Whistler Hotel. The Sundial Boutique Hotel topped out at $1,589, with one room left at that rate.

Hasan says the high prices reflect only a small percentage of rooms booked for New Year's Eve. The majority of guests he said, booked months ago.

"People even booked last season for this season — they got smokin' deals," he said.

Whistler started offering discounted early-bird deals in August when room rates were almost two-thirds less in price. One of the busiest days for booking the holidays was Nov. 15, the last day for early-bird discounts.

'Economics 101'

"International markets have really picked up on that," said Hasan.

"This is economics 101. You plan ahead, you get the great early booking offers, you get great deals."

The majority of guests travelling to Whistler for the holidays are from the United States, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia.

The survey rated hotels with at least three stars. The survey showed Quebec City was behind Whistler in the No. 2 spot with rooms at $414, and the No. 3 spot was Niagara Falls at $329.

Winnipeg anyone?

If Whistler isn't in the budget, a drive to Kelowna, B.C., for New Year's Eve will set you back $125. And at $107, the least expensive double room in Canada to ring in 2018, according to Cheaphotels.org — drum roll please — was Winnipeg.







