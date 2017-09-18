A hiker who went missing in Whistler over the weekend was found dead Sunday.

Whistler RCMP say the man's body was found in the Iceberg Lake Trail area of Rainbow Mountain after having apparently fallen into a crevasse.

They say the 27-year-old man was a tourist and no further details about him would be released before notifying next of kin.

Police and Whistler Search and Rescue began searching for the man Saturday evening when he didn't return as planned from an outing.

The death does not appear suspicious, police say.