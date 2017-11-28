Search and rescue crews and RCMP continued the search for a 25-year-old woman in Whistler on Tuesday, six days after she disappeared.

Alison Leanne Raspa, 25, was last seen leaving the Three Below Bar in Whistler around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

RCMP say her cellphone was found at Alpha Lake park on Lake Placid Road at 6:30 the following morning. After that, investigators did a "thorough" search of the park and Alpha Lake, according to a statement but found nothing.

An RCMP dive team search of the lake didn't turn up any evidence either. A statement said police have also looked in underground parking lots, creeks, parks and any other places where Raspa could "reasonably" be.

On Wednesday night, Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said RCMP were looking for any tips about her whereabouts.

Police in Whistler, B.C., are looking for information to help them find Alison Leanne Raspa, last seen leaving a bar Wednesday night. (Whistler RCMP)

"We're really trying to determine Alison's movement from the time that she was last seen leaving the bar," Linteau said.

Raspa is described as Caucasian with long brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black-and-white striped shirt and black pants.

Raspa, who is originally from Australia, was also carrying a blue backpack. Her co-workers reported her missing when she didn't show up for work.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at (604) 932-3044.