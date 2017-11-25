Police and search and rescue teams in Whistler, B.C., are looking for a 25-year-old woman who has been missing since Wednesday.

Alison Leanne Raspa was last seen leaving the Three Below Bar in Whistler on Nov. 22 around 11:30 p.m., according to a release from RCMP.

A personal item of Raspa's was found the next morning in Alpha Lake Park after she was reported missing by coworkers.

Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said RCMP are looking for any information that might help them determine Raspa's whereabouts.

"We're really trying to determine Alison's movement from the time that she was last seen leaving the bar ... and the time that her personal item was located near the lake," Linteau said.

Police say Raspa is Caucasian with long brown and hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black sweater, white and black striped shirt and black pants.

Whistler RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 604-932-3044.