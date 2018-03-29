A 49-year-old Whistler Blackcomb ski guide has died after a "serious" incident during a trip on Wednesday.

The resort said the Pemberton, B.C., woman was outside the resort boundary with a group of guests when she was injured. A statement did not elaborate on what kind of incident took place.

"Further information is not available at this time, as we continue to gather the facts," it read.

The guide was taken to Whistler Medical Clinic after receiving first aid treatment in the field, but later died.

"Today is a difficult day for the Whistler Blackcomb and Vail Resorts family. We lost a well loved member of our staff and community," said Pete Sonntag, chief operating officer of Whistler Blackcomb.

"Our hearts go out to her family, friends and fellow employees and we extend them our deepest condolences."