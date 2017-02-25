Just a few months into their official takeover of Whistler Blackhomb, Vail Resorts is already plotting out the resort's next six decades of operations.

The 60 year-long Whistler Masters Development Agreement has been officially approved by the B.C. government. The document outlines the resort's expansion plans, which includes a partnership with the Squamish and Líl̓wat First Nations.

Chris Lewis, a Squamish band councillor, says the deal marks the official recognition of the two First Nations as the region's traditional landowners.

"The significance is really around ... recognizing our traditional territory, in that we have jurisdiction and say in terms of what happens on our lands," he said.

Chris Lewis lead a drumming ceremony in honour of the landmark announcement. (CBC)

The two bands will now be consulted on all expansion projects regarding the resort. They will also enjoy revenue sharing with the resort, as well as increased job opportunities, affordable housing, and youth programs in the municipality.

"There's going to be 1,000 passes for both First Nations, in terms of getting our youth up onto the mountain," he added.

Future investments

The two First Nations will have their say in a consultation on the future of the Whistler Renaissance project.

If approved, the three-phase $345 million plan would add multiple adventure parks, additional lifts, a luxury hotel, new townhomes, and a sports complex.

David Brownlie, chief operating officer for Whistler Blackcomb, says numerous agreements must be made before the resort advances on the Renaissance project. (CBC)

While the resort has high hopes for the development, its chief operating officer says sine details remain to be ironed out before the project enters its opening phase.

"These agreements give us the opportunity to move forward... [but] there's still work to be done and approvals to get, and we're still a ways off on shovels in the ground," said David Brownlie.

Brownlie wouldn't say how prices for lift tickets and seasons passes would be affected.

Affordability crunch

"We are coming off our busiest season ever. We've had epic snow. It's a very exciting time to be here in Whistler," said Mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden

But the good times have come at a cost.

Dan Davies and Andrew James bought a van so they would have somewhere to live while working in Whistler this winter. (Chris Corday/CBC)

Finding housing in the town has become increasingly difficult for workers. In turn, several businesses have had difficulties retaining staff.

The mayor says the resort municipality continues to uphold its deal of providing housing for 75 per cent of its workforce.

"Most recently, we've had an expansion of our workforce by about 2,000 employees, so there's been some pressure brought to bear."

She says solutions to the town's housing crunch are being explored by the Mayor's Task Force on Resident Housing.