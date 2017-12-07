Vail Resorts, owner of Whistler Blackcomb, has announced $66 million in upgrades. (Whistler Blackcomb)

The company that owns Whistler Blackcomb has announced what it calls a "historic" $66-million investment to fund upgrades to the B.C. ski resort.

Vail Resorts says a new 10-person gondola will be installed on Blackcomb Mountain, replacing the Wizard and Solar chairlifts and increasing the capacity to move people from the base to the top of the mountain by 47 per cent.

In addition, the Emerald Express four-person chairlift will be replaced with a six-person, high-speed lift. The Catskinner triple lift is being replaced with a four-passenger high-speed lift.

Expansion plans also include adding 21 kilometres of trails to the summer mountain bike park.

All work is expected to be complete by the 2018-19 ski season.

Previously announced plans to build an indoor water park on the Blackcomb side have been shelved for now.

According to the news release, all projects are subject to regulatory approval.