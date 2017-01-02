January's here and it's time to bid the Christmas tree farewell.

Here is when and where you can drop off your natural tree this year.

Don't forget to remove all your decorations, tinsel and lights from your tree before you chuck it.

Burnaby

Tree pick up will take place between Jan. 16 to 27, 2017. Place your tree out for collection by Jan. 16 and it will be collected during these two weeks.

Multi-family complexes must put out their trees out together in one location by Jan. 9 for pick up.

Note, trees over five feet tall must be cut in half and do not put your tree in your Green Bin.

Tree drop off at the Burnaby Yard Waste Depot (4800 Still Creek Ave.) is free for residents of Burnaby.

Coquitlam

Tree chipping events take place at the following locations by donation:

Coquitlam Town Centre Stadium Parking Lot 'A' by the Kinsmen Club on Jan. 7 from 8 to 4 p.m. PT and Jan. 8 from 8 to 6 p.m. PT.

Dogwood Pavilion parking lot on Poirier St. by the Kinsmen Club on Jan. 8 from 8 to 6 p.m. PT.

Mundy Park gravel lot (off of Hillcrest Avenue) by the Friends of Mundy Park on Jan 7 and 8, from 10 to 4 p.m. PT.

Canadian Tire, 1200 Seguin Dr. by Scouts Francophones on Jan. 7 from 9 to 4 p.m. PT.

Tree pick up: place tree at curb by 7 a.m. PT on collection day; tree must be cut into one-meter lengths.

Tree drop off at the Coquitlam Transfer Station (1200 United Blvd.) is free for Coquitlam residents.

Delta

Tree chipping events by the Lions Club on Jan. 7 and 8 are taking place at the following locations:

Sungod Recreation Center (7815 112 St.) from 9:30 am to 4:30 p.m. PT

South Delta Recreation Center (1720 56 St.) from 9 to 5 p.m. PT

Memorial Park in Ladner (5010 47 Ave.) from 9 to 4 p.m. PT

Tree pick up: put your tree out on the regular collection day but large trees must be cut in half.

Langley

Tree chipping events by various local groups are taking place at the following locations and dates by donation:

The Willoughby Scouts host an event at Willoughby Elementary 20766 80 Ave. on Jan.7 and 8 from 9 to 4 p.m. PT.

Walnut Grove Secondary School (8919 Walnut Grove Dr.) parking lot by the 1st Walnut Grove Scouts on Jan. 7 and 8 from 9:30 to 4:30 p.m. PT.

The Langley Panthers host an event at Safeway at Fraser Hwy and the Langley Bypass on Jan. 7 from 10 to 4 p.m. PT.

Fields Tree Service host an event at Derek Doubleday Arboretum off of Fraser Hwy with proceeds going to the B.C. Cancer Foundation on Jan. 7 and 8 from 9 to 3 p.m. PT.

The Brookswood Scouts host two events: at Brookswood Secondary, 20902 37A Ave. and the George Preston Rec Centre Parking Lot 20699 42 Ave. on Jan. 7 and 8 from 9 to 4 p.m. PT.

The Langley Mavericks host an event at Buckley Park, 19680 48 Ave. on Jan.7 from 9 to 3 p.m. PT.

Maple Ridge

Tree chipping by the Ridge Meadows Sear and Rescue on Jan.7, 8, 14 and 15 from 9 to 4 p.m. PT.

Search and Rescue Building, 23598 105 Ave.

New Westminster

Tree chipping by the New West Firefighters on Jan. 7 and 8 from 10 to 2 p.m. PT by donation:

Canada Games Pool Parking Lot, E 6 Ave. & McBride Blvd.

North Vancouver

Tree chipping events taking place at the following locations by donation:

Montroyal Elementary Christmas Tree Chipping 5310 Sonora Dr. on Jan. 2 from 10 to 3 p.m. PT

Upper Lonsdale Preschool Tree Chip District Hall parking lot at 355 W. Queens Rd. on Jan. 7 and 8 from 10 to 4 p.m. PT.

Lions Club at the entrance to Ambleside Park on Jan. 1, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2017 from 10 to 4 p.m. PT.

North Shore Rescue's event at Westview Shopping Centre Parking Lot on Jan. 7 and 8 from 9 to 5 p.m. PT.

Tree pick-up through regular yard waste collection but trees should be cut into one-meter lengths and bundled. Bundles can be placed in the yard trimmings can.

Port Coquitlam

Tree chipping between Jan. 7 and 8, 2017 between 9 and 4 p.m. PT by the Port Coquitlam Fire Fighters for a minimum $5 donation.

#1 Fire Hall, 1725 Broadway St.

The Art Knapp Plantland & Florist will also be chipping trees for a $5 minimum donation to benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research from Jan. 3 to 29, 2017, 10 to 4 p.m. PT.

1300 Dominion Ave.

Tree pick up for trees that are chopped and placed in green bins in maximum one-meter pieces.

Port Moody

Tree chipping by the Port Moody Firefighters on Jan. 7 and 8, 2017 from 9 to 4 p.m. PT.

Inlet Centre Fire Hall, 150 Newport Dr.

Richmond

Tree chipping with the Richmond Firefighters Association on Jan. 7 and 8, 2017 from 9 to 5 p.m. PT.

Garry Point Park Parking Lot (12011 7th Ave.)

Tree pick up: the city asks residents to cut up and bundle their tree and place it at the curbside for collection on their regular collection day.

Surrey

Tree chipping: the Surrey Firefighters will be chipping trees at their annual tree chip on Jan. 7, 2017 from 9 to 4 p.m. PT at the following locations by donation:

Newton Athletic Park (7395 128 St.)

Guildford Town Centre (10355 152 St.)

Tree pick up according to your residence's collection schedule. Trees must be cut up into pieces no bigger than one meter long and bundled together and put in your organics cart.

Vancouver

The City of Vancouver partners with the Lions Club to provide the following tree chipping event for a donation of cash or a non-perishable food item. Chipped trees are eventually composted.

Tree chipping on Jan. 7 and 8, 2017 between 10 and 4 p.m. PT at the following locations:

Kerrisdale Community Ice Rink parking lot (5670 E Blvd. north of 41 Ave.)

Kitsilano Beach parking lot (Cornwall Ave. and Arbutus St.)

Sunset Beach upper parking lot (Beach Ave. and Broughton St.)

Trout Lake Community Centre parking lot (3360 Victoria Drive, south of E 12 Ave.)

Tree pick up on Jan. 14. Put your tree in your collection area one meter away from garbage and green bins by 7 a.m. PT. Crews may come by later if it isn't picked up by that day, so leave your tree out.

If you miss these events, you can take your cleaned tree to the Vancouver Landfill (5400 72 St., Delta) or Vancouver South Transfer Station (377 West Kent Ave.) for free until Jan. 31.

Other locations

Don't see your municipality listed or need more information? Visit the Recycling Council of British Columbia website at www.rcbc.ca.