If this November felt particularly wet to you, it's not just your imagination.

Vancouver tied its 1953 record for the number of rainy days in November, with 27 out of 30 days seeing some precipitation.

But the news isn't all bad, as rainfall levels remained fairly close to the amounts recorded in previous years.

According to Environment Canada, it rained a total of 192.2 millimetres, compared to November's normal monthly average of 188.9 millimetres.