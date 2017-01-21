An annual ballroom dancing competition called the Vancouver Challenge Cup often attracts all sorts of unique dancers wearing all kinds of extravagant attire.

Men in tuxedos and Latin dance pants; women in glamorous gowns, exotic makeup and glitter.

So it was a bit of a surprise when two participants received more attention than the rest. One was Linda Smith.

"There's people that look at you and go 'Okay, I don't know why you're here,' " Smith said.

Unlike the other dancers, she uses a wheelchair.

But Smith said that has never stopped her from pursuing her passion for ballroom dancing. She drove from just outside Calgary to compete in the Vancouver Challenge Cup, a two-day event that began Friday.

This year, the event included a category for dancers in wheelchairs.

"It's great to be in the same place as people that float on the wind like the people do in there," said a wide-eyed Smith.

"There are gorgeous dancers here."

A first in B.C.

The sport has picked up momentum in parts of Canada and around the world. In Toronto, there's an organized wheelchair ballroom dancing program.

This year marks the first time in B.C. that a ballroom dance competition has allowed people in wheelchairs to compete, according to David Marasigan, the organizer of the Vancouver Challenge Cup.

"They [are] dancing in a wheelchair with their instructor who's able-bodied," said Marasigan. "The judges will be present and they're marked and graded on their performance on the floor."

Growth is slow

Olesya Kornienko, the other wheelchair competitor, has spear-headed the sport in B.C. Kornienko said she believes she's the only wheelchair dancer in the province.

The dancer has cerebral palsy but has shone in wheelchair ballroom dancing in other parts of the globe. She says she started dancing in Poland and won her first medal in 1999. She then went on to win six more medals in other countries.

Kornienko wants the sport to grow in B.C., but so far growth has been slow.

"She wants more people to participate, that's what she's hopeful about," said Kornienko's friend, Laila Ferreira. "She's working hard at it too."

"There has been some interest, but it's very hard to find people who want to compete especially," said Marasigan. "In terms of getting people out to events like this, it is a very difficult thing to do."

Olesya Kornienko says she is the only competitive wheelchair ballroom dancer in B.C., but would like that to change. (Kamil Karamali/CBC)

A moment like this

Smith and Kornienko were the only participants in the wheelchair dance portion of the competition. They both danced to "A Moment Like This" by Kelly Clarkson.

The crowd cheered and applauded while the pair made history for ballroom dancing in B.C.

Because the two dancers were the only competitors in their category, they were both awarded medals.

"It was a little bit scary, but fun," said Smith. "[The crowd] is always pretty enthusiastic and that makes me really happy that they see us as doing something valid — just as they're doing it."

"I feel free," said Kornienko.

Kornienko hopes to get more people in B.C. involved in wheelchair ballroom dancing so that the sport can hold annual competitions in Vancouver.