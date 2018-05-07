Skip to Main Content
What was that mysterious smell in Metro Vancouver?

A mysterious — and offensive — odour was noticed throughout Metro Vancouver Monday afternoon.

Authorities say Richmond farms may simply be spreading manure

CBC News ·
Do you know what's causing that smell? It's been likened to manure, garbage or urine and has been lingering in Vancouver Monday afternoon. (Shutterstock)

In Metro Vancouver, many residents spent Monday afternoon checking their shoes as a strong, unpleasant odour blanketed the region.

In Downtown Vancouver, the smell — likened to manure, garbage or urine — became unavoidable at around 2:30 p.m. PT.

Posts on social media also reported the smell was noticed in West Vancouver, Delta and Richmond.

Metro Vancouver, the agency responsible for odour complaints in the region, says there are several possible causes but highlighted one possibility.

"One thing that we have observed is farmers are spreading manure on their fields in Richmond, and the wind is blowing from Richmond into Vancouver," Metro Vancouver manager Ray Robb said. "This is totally typical for this time of year."

Robb said it is also possible that the smell was caused by composting facilities in the Richmond and Delta area — although he notes smells have not travelled far from those facilities of late. He also said it could be caused by non-farmers spreading manure or compost on their gardens.

Robb said the smell did lead to several complaints to the regional district, mostly from Richmond and Delta.

With files from Meera Bains and CBC Radio One's On The Coast

