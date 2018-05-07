What was that mysterious smell in Metro Vancouver?

In Metro Vancouver, many residents spent Monday afternoon checking their shoes as a strong, unpleasant odour blanketed the region.

In Downtown Vancouver, the smell — likened to manure, garbage or urine — became unavoidable at around 2:30 p.m. PT.

Posts on social media also reported the smell was noticed in West Vancouver, Delta and Richmond.

So so gross! It kinda hits you in the face! —@SariLundy

As a former Port employee that smell came to town either when something went horribly wrong at Westcoast Reduction (rendering facility) and/or the cattle ship was docking to load cattle from rail cars. Let me know if either of those are plausible scenarios for today. —@northisland140

Metro Vancouver, the agency responsible for odour complaints in the region, says there are several possible causes but highlighted one possibility.

"One thing that we have observed is farmers are spreading manure on their fields in Richmond, and the wind is blowing from Richmond into Vancouver," Metro Vancouver manager Ray Robb said. "This is totally typical for this time of year."

Robb said it is also possible that the smell was caused by composting facilities in the Richmond and Delta area — although he notes smells have not travelled far from those facilities of late. He also said it could be caused by non-farmers spreading manure or compost on their gardens.

Robb said the smell did lead to several complaints to the regional district, mostly from Richmond and Delta.

With files from Meera Bains and CBC Radio One's On The Coast