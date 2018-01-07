Health officials say they understand why someone wracked with a cough, chills, and fever from influenza might want to get checked out at the hospital. But for most people, there's no need to go.

The best course of action is to stay home and rest.

"They're going to recover without any intervention," said Dr. Danuta Skowronski, of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Influenza cases in British Columbia continue to climb and health officials are reminding people to protect themselves from the respiratory illness.

Part of this messaging is an attempt to keep people who are otherwise healthy —but sick with the flu — away from emergency rooms because very few require treatment beyond rest and fluids.

Going to hospitals exposes others to the virus, especially those with weakened immune systems or other health complications. It also ties up medical resources for those who might need them more.

"It's an increased drain on the health care system for otherwise healthy individuals to be seeking care for flu-like illness," said Skowronski

Still, Dr. Aamir Bharmal, medical health officer with Fraser Health Authority, says he understands why people go to emergency departments even though health officials advise against it.

"They may feel quite unwell as a result of it and they want to get checked out," Barmal said.

Admission figures from hospitals show the number of people who go to emergency departments is often higher in December and January — busy months for influenza.

'Using other avenues'

For example, according to data from Island Health, the number of people — on average — who arrived each day at Victoria General Hospital's emergency department was 167 in December 2016.

It rose to 175 people on average per day in January 2017 — the highest daily average of the year — before declining in subsequent months.

It's hard to say how many of those visits were due to influenza.

When someone with a flu-like illness goes to the emergency room, they are classified as having a respiratory problem or an ears, nose and throat problem. It takes several days to confirm influenza through tests.

Bharmal says most people sick with the flu should consider other options besides heading to the hospital.

'It's still not too early to be getting your flu shot and you're getting protection for the rest of the season,' says Dr. Aamir Bharmal with the Fraser Health Authority. (Christer Waara/CBC)

Fraser Health and other health authorities recommend that if people are worried about about their condition they should first call their doctor.

If they don't have a doctor, go to a walk-in clinic or call HealthLinkBC by dialling 811. Its non-emergency telephone service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and connects people seeking health advice with government nurses.

Get a flu shot

The Ministry of Health says that between October and December 2017, HealthLinkBC nurses answered 9,003 calls from people about cold and flu related problems.

Less than six per cent were told to call 911, but more than 29 per cent were told they should see a physician within an hour.

Another 26 per cent of people were told to see a doctor within 24 hours and 36 per cent were given self-care instructions.

Meanwhile, health officials still encourage people to get a flu shot. Skowronski says it will be a few weeks before officials will know how effective it is for the current flu season.

Both Influenza A and B have been circulating, which is unusual — Skowronski describes the siltation as a, "double whammy."