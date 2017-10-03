It's not an occupation most people would consider dangerous, but, according to WorkSafeBC, health-care assistants have the highest number of on-the-job injuries in the province.

The surprising statistic is at the centre of the "Hearts and Hands" conference, a one day event bringing together over 250 health-care assistants from across the Lower Mainland.

According to WorkSafeBC, overexertion, acts of violence, slips, trips and falls are the most common injuries suffered by working health-care assistants, a sector which includes community health workers, residential-care aides and home support workers, among others.

"We've seen an 11 per cent increase in the last five years — from 2,961 time-loss claims in 2012 to 3,274 claims in 2016," said WorkSafeBC's Stephen Symon.

There are more than 32,000 health-care assistants in B.C.

The predominantly female workforce accounts for 36 percent of all injuries reported in the health-care sector.

The Hearts and Hands conference takes place at the Italian Culture Centre and is focused is on the "health, well-being and soft-skill development" of workers, according to a news release.

A similar conference is held in Victoria October 26.