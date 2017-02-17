The Metro Vancouver region is booming but the character of the neighbourhoods that make up the region are in a state of flux, as population and development increase.

According to the 2016 census, growth in the Lower Mainland outpaced the national rate. Statistics Canada claimed the province's population — concentrated in the Metro Vancouver region — could increase by two million over the next 25 years.

In a new radio series called Intersections airing from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, CBC's The Early Edition explores the issue by looking at five emblematic intersections to see how the region has adapted to change and what could happen in the future.

Monday, Feb. 20: At the cusp of development

North Road and Cottonwood Avenue, Coquitlam

The Evergreen Skytrain line has brought rapid transit to Coquitlam, but it also brings rapid development. Just a few blocks away from the Burquitlam Skytrain station is the corner of North Road and Cottonwood Avenue, where an affordable neighbourhood that is home to many new Canadians intersects with plans for redevelopment.

Tuesday, Feb. 21: The 'instant' neighbourhood

Cambie Street and S.W. Marine Drive, Vancouver

In the span of just a few years, the corner of Cambie Street and S.W. Marine Drive has transformed from an industrial crossing to a home for hundreds of people. This neighbourhood might have been created in an instant, but its roots are deeper than it appears.

Wednesday, Feb. 22: The traffic stumbling block

Taylor Way and Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Whether you live in West Vancouver or are headed to the Sea-to-Sky Highway, you've almost certainly passed through the corner of Taylor Way and Marine Drive. Can this busy traffic intersection gel with plans for future towers?

Thursday, Feb. 23: Perfectly preserved history

Murrayville's Five Corners (48th Avenue and 216th Street), Langley

The five corners have been in Murrayville since the very beginning . At the crossroads of 48th Avenue, 216th Street and Old Yale Road, buildings that have been standing for a century find new life at the intersection of old and new.

Friday, Feb. 24: Balancing old and new

Columbia Street and Sixth Street, New Westminster

Some have called New Westminster the Brooklyn of Vancouver, but after years of gentrification, can it keep its downtown open to everyone? At the intersection of Columbia and Sixth Street, the story of downtown New Westminster plays out on a micro-scale.

