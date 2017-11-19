A strong weather system has brought torrents of rain to B.C.'s South Coast and heavy snowfall to mountain passes.

Environment Canada says around 25 millimetres of rain fell in downtown Vancouver on Sunday within a three-hour span.

Other weather warnings say up to 90 millimetres of rain are possible for Howe Sound, the North Shore and the northeastern parts of Metro Vancouver.

There has been some localized flooding.

#BCHwy1 Eastbound past Boundary Rd, center lane closed due to flooding. #BurnabyBC — @DriveBC

Meanwhile, there are snowfall warnings in place for multiple areas including the Coquihalla Highway, Kootenay Pass, and Rogers Pass.

Up to 25 centimetres of snow are expected to fall over higher elevations near Whistler.

Downtown #vancouver and the #northvan received 20-25mm of rain in the last 3 hrs. #whistler has a snowfall warning in effect thru this evening. 6cm so far. https://t.co/xhasNKWUTf Travelling the #seatosky? Be prepared for snow north of Brandywine. #bcstorm — @ECCCWeatherBC

.

There is a wind warning in effect for Greater Victoria, Metro Vancouver and the Southern Gulf Island where gusts are blowing up to 70 km/h.

The precipitation and stormy conditions are expected to ease by Sunday evening.

In the meantime, officials are asking drivers to be careful on roadways and be prepared when travelling through higher elevations where heavy snowfalls are occurring.