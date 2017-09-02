The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning consumers that a type of pineapple chunks sold in ready-to-go cups may be contaminated with the Hepatitis A virus.

The centre says the virus was detected in a sample of Western Family brand fresh pineapple chunks.

The cups were produced on Aug. 11 and distributed to 38 Save-On-Foods, Overwaitea Foods and PriceSmart Foods stores in B.C.

No illnesses have been reported to date but officials say that anyone who has been exposed can avoid infection if they get vaccinated for the virus within 14 days of exposure.

Vaccines are being made available for free through the provincial health authorities and affected stores to anyone who has consumed the product.