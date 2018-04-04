Judge orders West Vancouver to pay $93K to woman who fell into open meter box

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ordered the District of West Vancouver to pay more than $93,000 to a woman who fell nearly a metre into a hole in a sidewalk.

Patricia Curtiss was walking to Shoppers Drug Mart on 16th Street in West Vancouver to buy stamps on July 13, 2015, when she stepped into an open meter box in the sidewalk.

Curtiss, who was 74 at the time, fell nearly a metre into the concrete chamber.

She later sued the district. Court documents showed Curtiss suffered scrapes, cuts and bruises on different parts of her body including her forehead, legs and hands.

It's not known how the lid of the box became dislodged, but Curtiss told the court it may have been due to vehicles driving over it.

Curtiss claimed the District of West Vancouver didn't fulfill its requirement of reasonable safety in using the sidewalk.

Witnesses testified at B.C's Supreme Court that Curtiss was never quite the same after the fall, suffering from anxiety and having trouble sleeping.

The district argued it did not breach the standard of care through its installation of the box and that it should not have foreseen that vehicles would drive over the lid, perhaps causing it to come loose.

However, Justice Leonard Marchand found the district liable for the injuries Curtiss sustained.

The district was ordered to pay $85,000 for injuries she suffered, $4,274 for special damages and $3,800 more for cost of future care.