Private property owners in West Vancouver could soon be required to keep a minimum number of trees on their lots as part of a proposed new bylaw.

A city working group developed the bylaw recommendations over the past year as a way to protect the city's tree canopy. The report will be presented at city council Monday night.

The proposed bylaw also includes recommendations requiring property owners to obtain a permit before they can to cut down certain trees, including old growth, protected, and heritage trees, as well as trees within 15 metres of streams and watercourses, on the shoreline or with eagles nests.

A large tree, which exceeds 75 cm in diameter, was quickly felled before a new bylaw came into effect last year that prohibits such tree removal. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Property owners with trees that don't meet those criteria, or that have more than the minimum requirement, will not need permits to cut their trees.

The minimum number of trees would vary depending on the size of the lot. For example, two trees would be required on a lot up to 3,229 square feet.

The report, which notes that tree removal is a divisive issue in West Vancouver, says preserving the city's tree canopy will both protect the city's natural character and provide ecological benefits.

The report also notes that the working group tried to balance protecting the city's trees with homeowners' desire for flexibility to do what they like with their properties.

The working group did not recommend the cost of any potential fines that would be issued to those who contravene the bylaw.

Clear-cutting on new developments

Coun. Nora Gambioli echoed the report's observation that tree removal has increased in the past few years as developers have torn down smaller homes and cut down trees to make way for larger houses.

"Land is so expensive that owners are choosing to clear-cut the lot," said Gambioli, who spoke over the phone on her way to Mission, B.C., to buy a fruit tree with a friend.

Two 14-metre mature Norway maple trees once stood in front of this West Vancouver property that is being redeveloped by Lexa Development Ltd. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Two months ago, the city took a luxury property developer in West Vancouver to court for cutting down two city trees, despite having been denied a permit. The developer faces fines up to $10,000 for each offence.

Gambioli also noted that many property owners cut down trees to obtain better views of English Bay and Howe Sound.

"Your house value is higher when you've got a view," Gambioli said, noting community rumours of trees being poisoned or felled in the middle of the night.

Divisive issue

Only about 55 per cent of respondents in a 2017 survey supported "the ability for the District of West Vancouver to protect trees on private property." But an overwhelming majority supported a minimum number of trees on a newly developed or redeveloped lot.

Last year, the city enacted a temporary tree removal bylaw, which prohibits the cutting of trees larger than 75 centimetres in diameter.

The proposed bylaw would apply to all trees larger than 10 centimetres in diameter.