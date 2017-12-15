The District of West Vancouver is taking a luxury home developer to court after two district-owned trees were chopped down.
The municipality is prosecuting Lexa Developments for the "unlawful cutting" of two mature Norway maple trees that once stood on the district-owned boulevard that runs along Glenmore Drive, according to an official statement from district spokesperson Donna Powers.
The two 14-metre trees stood on land adjacent to 29 and 31 Glenmore Drive — two properties that are in the midst of being redeveloped into luxury homes.
According to the district, the landowner-developer applied to cut down the trees in the fall but was denied. On Oct. 17, the trees were cut down.
4 charges pursued
Lexa Developments has been charged with four offences related to the falling of the two trees under the provinces Offence Act.
The developer faces fines up to $10,000 for each offence.
Calls to Lexa Developments for comment were not returned.