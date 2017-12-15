The District of West Vancouver is taking a luxury home developer to court after two district-owned trees were chopped down.

The municipality is prosecuting Lexa Developments for the "unlawful cutting" of two mature Norway maple trees that once stood on the district-owned boulevard that runs along Glenmore Drive, according to an official statement from district spokesperson Donna Powers.

The two 14-metre trees stood on land adjacent to 29 and 31 Glenmore Drive — two properties that are in the midst of being redeveloped into luxury homes.

According to the district, the landowner-developer applied to cut down the trees in the fall but was denied. On Oct. 17, the trees were cut down.

The two trees were removed during the constuction of two luxury homes on Glenmore Drive in West Vancouver. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

4 charges pursued

Lexa Developments has been charged with four offences related to the falling of the two trees under the provinces Offence Act.

The developer faces fines up to $10,000 for each offence.

Calls to Lexa Developments for comment were not returned.