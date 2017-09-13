Police in West Vancouver, B.C., say they have impounded the vehicle of a self-proclaimed "real man."

Officers say they caught a young man driving 160 km/h in a 90 km/h zone eastbound on Highway 1 near Taylor Way. They spotted him at approximately 12:45 a.m. PT Wednesday morning.

The 18-year-old Delta man's 2016 Hyundai Elantra had an N decal on the vehicle along with a decal which read "No airbags, we die like real men."

#wvpdpatrol sticker on the veh member just impounded for excessive speed on Hwy 1 160/90km zone. 18yr old Novice class 7 driver #7dayimpound pic.twitter.com/biog3KdxyM — @WestVanPolice

"The bumper sticker's not the offence, but it was just interesting to see," said Cst. Jeff Palmer.

"He'll now have to look at his bumper sticker through the impound lot fence for a week."

Palmer says the department wanted to share the image of the "provocative" sticker to grab people's attention about speeding.

He says this driver wasn't the fastest of the 144 speeders his department has caught so far this year, but anyone driving 70 km/h over the limit is "concerning."

The driver received a ticket for excessive speeding. Palmer says this was the driver's first run-in with police in West Vancouver.

Palmer says the car did, in fact, have airbags.