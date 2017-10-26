The District of West Vancouver wants a house demolished after it was allegedly built without proper permits or inspections.

The home on 733 20th Street was rebuilt in violation of numerous city bylaws and without proper inspections, according to court documents and council reports from the district.

A petition, filed by the district in B.C. Supreme Court, is calling for legal action against the homeowners, Philip Garrow and his partner Raven Flello, the registered owner of the property.

The district is seeking a court order for them to demolish the house; and if they don't comply, the district wants the right to take matters into its own hands.

"If [Garrow and Flello] do not demolish and remove the new dwelling from the property within 60 days of the date of this order, the District of West Vancouver, by its servants, agents, representatives, and contractors may enter on to the property and carry out the demolition," says the district's petition.

However, Garrow said he and Flello will file their own petition declaring that the house is legal, and has passed inspections from civil engineers during construction.

Set back by setbacks

In October 2013, Garrow filed a building permit application to add a garage and an addition to the existing one-storey home at 733 20th St.

The property was assessed at $2.9 million in 2016.

This is the photo of a home at 733 20th Street, which is currently listed on B.C. Assessment's website. (B.C. Assessment)

According to the petition, the demolition began without a permit in February 2014 before a review of the application was complete.

A building permit was issued later that month that allowed interior renovation, an addition on the south side of the dwelling and the addition of a garage. But the following month, district staff found the existing structure had been almost entirely demolished, and what stood in its place was in clear violation of the district's setback regulations — the space between the building and the property line.

The next month, the district posted three stop work orders on the property — "all of which were removed from the site without authorization," the petition says.

The homeowners eventually revised their plans and received a new permit, but the building failed a subsequent inspection from the district just a few weeks later.

In April, 2017, district staff revisited the site after receiving a complaint. They found a near completed house on the lot, with furniture inside and luxury cars "periodically parked in the garage," the petition says.

Lights are on inside the home, which has not received an occupancy permit from the District of West Vancouver. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

In the court documents, the district claims the building doesn't conform to height regulations, and that it's a health and safety hazard due to deficiencies in its plumbing and electrical wiring.

Hopes to move in

The district declined to comment officially on the legal challenge as the matter is now before the courts — but homeowner Philip Garrow told CBC News he and his partner still plan to eventually move into the house.

"The suggestion or assertion that this construction on 20th Street is somehow deficient, or dangerous, or not up to code in any way is patently false, is ridiculous, and is not tenable," said Garrow.

"This is very typical of the district of West Vancouver as far as their dealings," said Garrow. "They often attempt to strong-arm people, and they attempt to conduct themselves outside of their jurisdiction."

Garrow said he and his partner will ultimately comply with whatever the court decides.