A 14-year-old girl and her family are on the hook for thousands of dollars after a party the teen held at a rented house got out of control.

The girl had rented the house online using her parents' card, which they did not authorize.

West Vancouver police said they were called to deal with reports of an "uncontrolled party" happening at a house in the 2400-block of Ottawa Avenue on March 9.

Police said their officers found approximately 200 teenagers flooding out of the residence when they arrived.

"We were receiving multiple calls ... reporting a large scale disturbance," said Const. Jeff Palmer with West Vancouver Police. "Officers attending had basically swarms of teenagers leaving the house."

Palmer said the party had quickly grown beyond its intended size and the home was left with extensive damage.

"Among all the damage, there were a number of containers indicating that alcohol had certainly been a part of the gathering," he said.

The value of the walls, furniture and artwork damaged from the party is approximately $20,000, according to the police.

According to police, the family of the teen who organized the party has agreed to pay for the damage. The homeowner is not seeking any criminal charges against the teen or her family.