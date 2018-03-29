West Vancouver police warn residents after dog collapses from contact with PCP

West Vancouver police are warning residents to be cautious after a dog came into contact with the drug, PCP, and collapsed last weekend.

Police say a resident called on Wednesday to report their family dog suddenly became ill and collapsed during a walk in a forested area, near Keith Road and Willow Creek Road in West Vancouver.

The owner subsequently took the dog for emergency veterinary treatment, and blood testing found the drug Phencyclidine, or PCP, which is an illegal hallucinogenic street drug.

The dog was successfully treated and is recovering at home.

West Vancouver police say they don't have a strong basis to suspect the drug was placed intentionally but suggest someone using the drug illegally may have accidentally spilled a small amount.

"We're advised it would take a relatively small amount of this substance to make the dog ill," said West Vancouver police Const. Jeff Palmer.

After extensive checks of the area where the dog was walked, police say they haven't located anything of note, and there is no indication where, when or how the dog came into contact with PCP.

"At this point this certainly appears to be a one off, but we definitely wanted to make our community aware that it had occurred, so they could be alert," said Palmer.

Police are urging residents to remain vigilant when walking in public with pets and small children and watch for the development of unusual symptoms.

The public is asked to report any suspicious circumstances to West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300.