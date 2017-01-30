This map shows the approximate route taken by a pair of suspects during an incident that police say involved three stolen cars, dangerous driving, attempted robberies and police evasion on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 . (Google Maps)

On Saturday, West Vancouver police spent more than six hours on the trail of suspects they say stole three cars, drove dangerously, eluded officers, attempted robberies, and snarled traffic across the North Shore and Sea to Sky corridor before finally being apprehended.

It took four different police agencies, including a police plane, helicopter and a canine unit to arrest the suspects.

"West Vancouver police appreciate public patience with traffic disruptions and delays necessary to bring this investigation to a safe conclusion with suspects in custody," said the force in a release,

It all began in Lions Bay around noon when Squamish RCMP received reports of a suspicious vehicle that was reported stolen in Burnaby.

Second stolen vehicle

"Within minutes the suspect vehicle was found abandoned at Kelvin Grove Beach in Lions Bay and a second vehicle [was] reported stolen," said West Vancouver police.

It was then seen near the 3100 block of Marine Drive and soon afterwards collided with an unmarked police vehicle, but the officer was not injured according to West Vancouver police.

The suspects in the car were able to get away but by this time North Vancouver RCMP and Vancouver police moved in to cut off several roadways to try and contain the vehicle.

Two people robbed

Meanwhile, around 1:30 p.m. PT two people reported being robbed of their purse and a wallet in the 1000 block of Inglewood Avenue in West Vancouver.

"That was followed quickly by reports of a vehicle abruptly making a U-turn and driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway," said police.

About an hour later, a silver Porsche 911 was reported as stolen from the 900 block of Cross Creek Road in West Vancouver while the vehicle reported stolen earlier in Lions Bay was recovered at the scene.

#westvanpatrol is searching for a silver Porsche 911 w front end damage. Please call police if you notice a vehicle matching this descrip. — @WestVanPolice

The Porsche was later located in a residential area near Cypress Bowl Road.

"Officers deployed a spike belt, and despite contact with the belt, the vehicle still managed to flee the area," said police.

With the assistance of Air One and several sighting reports, the vehicle was found in Whytecliff Park where police say a further robbery attempt was reported.

Finally the suspects were apprehended with the assistance of a VPD canine unit shortly before 6:30 p.m. PT according to police.

PSD Rocco apprehended both suspects and assisted as did other members of VPD K9. Stolen veh recovered. Invest on-going. #Teamwork https://t.co/J6QO5CN8cC — @VPDCanine

"Investigators are recommending multiple charges against a 31-year-old man of no fixed address and a 28-year-old Coquitlam woman," said police.

Both suspects remain in custody and will appear at North Vancouver Provincial Court.

Recommended charges include:

Possession of stolen property.

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Robbery.

Flight from police.

Assault causing bodily harm.

Theft charges.