The District of West Vancouver's council has an unusual decision on its hands tonight.

Issue number five on their agenda is the following: "THAT Council confirm the dog licence revocation for 'Jemma,' a German Shepherd licensed to Zohreh Abdollahi."

Should council uphold the dog licence revocation, Jemma must be removed from West Vancouver within 14 days.

The municipality says it's the first time they've had to revoke a dog's licence since the Animal Control Bylaw was put in place in 2008.

"In this case, warnings and even tickets written for infractions haven't changed the behaviour of the owner," said Jeff McDonald, a city spokesperson.

"It's a process of education. Not simply with this bylaw — in most cases, people receive warnings and then they comply. That's not what happened in this case."

7 tickets and $3,500 in fines

Council has been provided a 76-page report on Jemma, who has been licensed in West Vancouver since July 2014.

The dog was classified as "aggressive" by the city in December 2016, after multiple incidents of aggressive behaviour toward people and other dogs.

Following that classification, Jemma's owner was given an additional warning, and then five tickets between February and July of 2017 — three for failing to build an enclosure on her property and two for not leashing Jemma, including one incident where the German Shepherd allegedly attacked another dog.

In total, Jemma has been the subject of seven tickets and two warnings, totalling $3,500 in fines.

"It's the owner's responsiblity to follow the bylaw, and if they do that, they're allowing their dog a successful chance to live in the community," said McDonald.

Under B.C.'s Community Charter, animal control officers in municipalities can apply to provincial court for a dog to be euthanized if it's deemed dangerous.

Such situations don't come up often — the City of Vancouver only euthanized six dogs between 2014 and 2016 — but municipalities have different regulations for dangerous dogs that don't meet the threshold to be put down, including removal of dog licences, fines or prohibitions on owning dogs.

Those decisions are generally made by municipal employees, but under West Vancouver's bylaw, Jemma's owner had the recourse to ask council to reconsider the decision — a first for the municipality of 42,000 people.

"There is a process for people who believe a decision has been wrongly made, that they have some recourse," said McDonald.