West Vancouver police are warning residents to avoid confronting suspects after homeowners sustained scratches and bites nabbing two women during a break-in.

Police say on Monday night, the owners were alerted by a surveillance system someone had broken into a house under renovation.

When the home's owners went to the residence on Crestline Road, they discovered two women inside.

According to police, a violent struggle ensued leaving the homeowners with injuries before the female suspects managed to get away and drive off in a vehicle.

During the getaway, the women caused extensive damage to the homeowners' vehicle as they crashed out of the driveway.

Officers used evidence at the scene to track down one of the suspects to a residence in Coquitlam, B.C., where a 43-year-old woman was arrested without incident and a vehicle seized.

West Vancouver police say they are recommending several charges and are looking for a second female suspect.

West Vancouver police spokesman Const. Jeff Palmer says the homeowners are being offered support from Victim Services. ((CBC))

West Vancouver police Const. Jeff Palmer is asking residents not to take matters into their own hands.

"Attempting to investigate or confront suspects on your own can place you in extreme danger and can delay police efforts to quickly locate and safely apprehend suspects."

Victim services are being offered to the the home's owners.