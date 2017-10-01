Police say speed was a factor in a fatal car crash that shut down a major West Vancouver intersection Sunday afternoon.

West Vancouver police expect the intersection of Marine Drive and Taylor Way, near Park Royal Mall, to remain closed until early evening after a vehicle struck an overpass pillar.

Police say the driver — who was the only person in the vehicle — has died, and that speed was a factor in the crash.

The intersection is part of the route connecting the Trans-Canada Highway to downtown Vancouver via the Lions Gate Bridge. Police are advising drivers — such as those who may be returning to Vancouver from Squamish or Whistler — to use an alternate route.

"We've been forcing all traffic … along Marine Drive, and that's caused an extreme amount of congestion," said Const. Jeff Wood. "Park Royal Mall and the Marine Drive corridor is severely packed right now."