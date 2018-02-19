RCMP say a 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been taken into custody in West Kelowna, B.C., following a string of residential break-ins.

At around 9:30 a.m. PT Monday, RCMP were called to a break and enter in progress at a home on Scharf Road in the Glenrosa area.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and then continued to commit additional break-ins in the neighbourhood.

"Thanks to suspicious persons calls from the general public, police caught up with their male suspect, who investigators believe to be connected to at least one of those break and enters," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

When confronted by police, the suspect ran away on foot, he said.

"After a long track through difficult terrain, he was taken into police custody by general duty officers with the support of Kelowna RCMP police dog services," said O'Donaghey.

RCMP said the 31-year-old West Kelowna man — who has so far not been identified — was also wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for theft.

He remains in police custody facing potential charges.