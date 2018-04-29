B.C. Conservation Service investigates after beaver shot full of arrows

Conservation officers in the Okanagan hope to catch the person responsible for shooting four arrows into a beaver.

On Friday, residents observed the animal swimming in Okanagan Lake adjacent to the West Kelowna Yacht Club. The beaver had arrows lodged in its body.

Saskia Dover, a local realtor, came across the beaver and took photos.

"It was quite alive still when I saw [it], which is quite surprising," said Dover adding there were four arrows "deeply" burrowed in it.

Residents reported the animal to the B.C. Conservation Service, which sent an officer to the area. They found the beaver, but it swam away before it could be captured and euthanized.

B.C. Conservation Service officers say the beaver most likely died from its injuries. (Saskia Dover)

David Cox, a conservation officer based in Penticton says the beaver was most likely intentionally shot with a compound bow.

He said it was amazing the beaver was as mobile as it was, "considering the pain it was probably enduring."

Cox says the service received more reports about the animal Friday evening, but has since lost track of it. He says it has likely died of its injuries.

'Unlawful method'

The conservation service is hoping tips will lead it to the animal so that the arrows can be recovered, which may help officers find the person responsible.

Cox says he's never come across a beaver shot with arrows. Most often it's deer, and in more rural settings. He said some people consider beavers nuisance animals.

Cos is asking anyone with information to contact its Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) program.