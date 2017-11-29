Vancouver city council voted unanimously in favour of naming eight West End laneways to be named after local historical figures.

"We are developing housing in our lanes, so people don't just want to live in a lane on X street and Y street, so they really do need a named street, a named address," said councillor Adriane Carr.

The West End's 33-foot wide laneways make it possible to build housing to address the city's housing crunch, and Carr said this gives an opportunity to honour those who shaped the community.

"These are incredible people and to name them in a permanent way in our landscape is not only a tribute to the contribution they've made to our city but also an exciting rediscovery of history if people otherwise don't know about them," said Carr.

Civic historian John Atkin was part of the committee that came up with the list of recommended names. He said the project made it possible to honour women, who are underrepresented in terms of civic assets.

The city estimates it will cost $37,000 to install the signs, which will begin in 2018.

Learn the names of the city's new laneways:

Eihu Lane

Located between Alberni and Robson streets, runs from Burrard Street to west of Bute Street, and from Jervis to Chilco streets.

Named after Hawaiian settler Eihu, who was one of original settlers at Kanaka Ranch on the south shore of Coal Harbour near Stanley Park.

See-em-ia Lane

Located between Pendrell and Davie streets, and runs from Burrard to Denman streets.

Named after Mary See-em-ia, granddaughter of Chief Capilano and wife of Eihu.

Rosemary Brown Lane

Located between Robson and Haro streets, runs from Burrard Street to Lagoon Drive.

Rosemary Brown, 1930-2003, was the first black woman to be elected to a Canadian provincial legislature. She was also a professor of Women's Studies at Simon Fraser University and later appointed Chief Commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission.

Stovod Lane

Located between Haro and Barclay streets, runs from Smithe to west of Cardero Street and from Denman Street to Lagoon Drive.

Kathleen (Kay) Stovold, 1911-2001, was an advocate for seniors and people with disabilities. She was the co-founder and president of the West End Seniors Network.

Ted Northe Lane

Located between Barclay and Nelson streets, and runs from Burrard Street to Stanley Park.

Named after Ted Northe, 1937-2014, who was an LGBT activist involved in organizing the first Pride Parade in Vancouver.

Jepson-Young Lane

Located between Comox and Pendrell streets, runs from Thurlow to Cardero streets, and from Bidwell Sreet to Stanley Park.

Named after Dr. Peter Jepson-Young, 1957-1992, a medical doctor in Vancouver who was diagnosed with AIDS and created the CBC TV series "Dr. Peter Diaries" and educated the public about HIV and AIDS.

Pantages Lane

Located between Davie and Burnaby streets and runs from Burrard to Denman streets.

Named after Peter Basil Pantages, 1901 -1971, the founder of the Polar Bear Club who served as its director for 51 years. He was also the proprietor of the Peter Pan Cafe.

Jung Lane

Located between Harwood Street and Beach Avenue and runs from Burrard to Cardero.

Named after Vivian Jung, 1924-2014, who was born in Merritt, B.C. She was the first Chinese-Canadian teacher hired by the Vancouver School Board. She also broke down racial barriers by being the first woman to use a swimming pool at a time when Chinese-Canadians had been barred from entering the pool if it was being used by white people.

The new temporary plaza at City Hall will also be named Gutteridge Plaza, after Helena Gutteridge, 1880-1960, the labour activist who was the founder of the B.C. Women's Suffrage League.