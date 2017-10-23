A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder in the death of another woman in Vancouver's West End earlier this month.

Brooklyn Golar of Vancouver is accused of second-degree murder in the Oct. 13 slaying of 34-year-old Marline Mars, according to police.

Mars was found dead inside an apartment near Jervis and Harwood streets with a number of witnesses on hand, but the suspected killer had already fled the scene.

Golar was arrested later, and investigators allege she was the only person involved in the homicide.

She remains in police custody.