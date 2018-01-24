After being stranded between stations for several hours, passengers on the eastbound West Coast Express train No. 4 are finally going home.

TransLink said trains Nos. 4 and 5 of the West Coast Express heading eastbound to Mission were cancelled due to a police incident west of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

#WCE Train 4 & 5 are cancelled due to a police incident. Please contact Customer Information for alternative route information: 604-953-3333. Apologies for the inconvenience. ^DA — @TransLink

Train No. 4 had already departed and passengers were stuck for some time as the train was stopped at a point where they could not safely disembark.

"We are currently working on getting passengers off of train 4 and train 5 has been cancelled," a spokesperson wrote. "Passengers hoping to board train 5 are being asked to take the Millennium Line and transfer to bus for the rest of their trip."

TransLink said a "rescue train" was sent for train No. 4 to take passengers to Mission.

However, that rescue train, which reached the stranded train at around 7:30 p.m. PT was only five cars long and train No. 4 had 10 cars, meaning not all passengers could be taken.

Those left on board were en route to a station at around 9:35 p.m. PT.

TransLink says extra train buses were offered to passengers Tuesday evening.