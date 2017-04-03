The RCMP's Major Crime Section has issued another plea for information in the 2009 death of Wendy Ladner-Beaudry.

"Over the years our investigators have worked tirelessly to find out what happened to Wendy and to solve this crime. We can't do it alone," said Insp. Steve Cocks in a statement.

"We are appealing to the public to come forward with any information they may have about this case."

It was April 3, 2009 when Ladner-Beaudry's body was found off a hiking trail in Pacific Spirit Park, a popular area for jogging between Vancouver and the University of British Columbia.

In the eight years since, police have spoken to 300 persons of interest, but have found no leads on the killer.

The details of how Ladner-Beaudry was killed have never been made public, and in 2014, IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Pound said the motive was still unknown.

"We don't typically have many of our investigations where we don't have a motive — where we can't walk into it and come up with a working theory on what took place," said Pound.

Ladner-Beaudry was 53 years old, a mother of two and co-chair of the B.C. Games Society when she died. Her family has continued to offer a $30,000 reward for information about her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime tip line at 778-290-5291, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

