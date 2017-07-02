Long weekends call for wine recommendations and CBC's All Point's West wine columnist has a couple that come with colourful backstories to keep the conversation flowing as well.

Time for Wine columnist Troy Townsin suggested two B.C. wines he says pair well with most grilled meats. They also have controversial branding that has stirred up legal issues for their producers.

Townsin's first recommendation is Ziggy Siegrebbe 2016, from 40 Knots Vineyard and Estate Winery in Comox, B.C.

Named after the vineyard's official greeter, a whippet dog named Ziggy, the aromatic white is known for its hints of citrus, pear and honeysuckle, and also for its legal battle with Loblaw Inc.

The battle for 'Ziggy'

The vineyard and the supermarket chain are arguing over the use of the name Ziggy.

Loblaw Inc. sells meats branded with the same name and wants the vineyard to rename that wine.

According to Townsin, the vineyard is not backing down.

"They think the consumer can tell the difference between wieners and wine," said Townsin.

Try pairing the two together at your next cook out.

40 Knots Estate Winery named their Ziggy wine after the vineyard's resident dog. (Facebook/40 Knots Estate Winery)

Goodbye Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Blues Winery, in Naramata, B.C. is another provincial wine that faced legal challenges over branding.

Townsin is a fan of its Ruby Blues Viogner 2016, a white wine with flavour hints that include marmalade and nectarine, and pairs well with lobster, mussels, scallops or crab meat.

Ruby Blues was originally called Ruby Tuesday, but Townsin said it was forced to change its name after receiving a cease and desist letter from Ruby Tuesday Inc., a U.S. restaurant chain.

Seeing red

If a red is more your style, Townsin suggests a Church and State Cabernet Franc 2014, from Church and State Wines in Brentwood Bay, B.C.

A "stunning wine," according to Townsin, it features flavours of ripe dark fruits, cassis and cedar.

Church and State has no known legal battles to use as small talk fodder, but if a couple of glasses stir up conversation about religion or politics, you might find yourself in one of your own.

With files from All Points West.

To hear the complete interview click on the audio labelled 'Wine guy' Troy Townsin makes Canada Day weekend wine recommendations.