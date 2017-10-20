Yet another rainstorm is forecast to be headed for B.C.'s South Coast this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Greater Victoria area, saying the downpour is expected over Vancouver Island overnight Friday.

The storm is predicted to hit the mainland Saturday morning, intensifying through the afternoon and evening. Between 50 and 70 millimetres of rainfall is expected depending on the location.

The showers should taper off by Saturday at midnight. Flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The storm is also expected to bring heavy winds to some parts of the coast. Wind warnings have been issued from Greater Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.

Gusts of between 70 and 90 km/h are possible, forecasters say.