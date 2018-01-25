The avalanche risk in B.C.'s backcountry is expected to increase this weekend, according to forecasters at Avalanche Canada who say a strong storm system will pass through the province on Sunday.

"I would foresee especially for Sunday's storm, which looks quite punchy, we'll see significant areas of high danger. Certainly on the coast and in the southern region — places like the Kootenay boundary, possibly the southern Purcells, and places like the Flathead Lizard range — across the south," said Avalanche Canada forecaster James Floyer.

High danger ratings for Sunday

"Right now on our south coast and our sea-to-sky region, the alpine avalanche danger is high for today. But as you get lower in the mountains, we actually go down to moderate [warnings] below treeline — that's actually going to come down in the next few days. But almost certainly for Sunday, we'll see those danger ratings go back up into the high range," he said.

Floyer said conditions can change rapidly and anyone planning to head into the backcountry should take extra care.

"We also recommend people carry the avalanche essentials, which is an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel. And it's critical you check the forecast before you go and we do recommend people who go into the mountains take an avalanche training course as well."

There have been two avalanche deaths in B.C. this season.

Both victims were from outside the province.