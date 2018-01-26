Weekend storm could bring flooding to South Coast, B.C. River Forecast Centre warns

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the South Coast ahead of a storm expected to bring heavy rain to the region on Sunday.

"There is potential for flooding," said hydrologist Jonathan Boyd.

"The most affected areas will be central and southern Vancouver Island and just at this point, it hits the South Coast pretty broadly," Boyd told CBC News on Friday morning.

The River Forecast Centre is urging caution around creeks and streams in the Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast regions, on the North Shore and the lower Fraser Valley.

"It's an important reminder to stay away from rapidly rising rivers and creeks — the flows are going to be fast," said Boyd.

"The water is cold and the banks can be unstable. So that would be especially on Sunday, when, if someone went hiking in the morning and a creek might have been pretty low at that point, four or five hours later it might not be passable if you crossed it."

While rainfall amounts between 50 and 200 millimetres are forecast for Sunday, the highest streamflow on rivers in the region is expected Monday and Tuesday.

Boyd says homeowners should also ensure drains are clear of any leaves or debris to prevent streets from flooding.