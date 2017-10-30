The unseasonable return of T-shirt weather on British Columbia's South Coast hit its peak on Sunday.

Daytime high-temperature records fell over the weekend from Pitt Meadows to Esquimalt as a high-pressure system held off the fall rains.

White Rock reached 22 C on Sunday, 10 degrees above the average temperature.

Vivian Smith strolls the beach at Bamfield as a late fall high-pressure system breaks high-temperature records in 10 locations on the South Coast (Craig McInnes)

In Victoria, where the average Oct. 29 temperature is 11.9 C, the thermometer reached 19.8 C, breaking the 1962 record.

Other hotspots included Pitt Meadows with a Sunday high of 21.5 C and Esquimalt with a high of 18.2 C.

Flurries in the forecast

The faux-summer spell ends this week with forecasts of periods of rain and highs to 7 C for Vancouver Wednesday.

And maybe it's time to get the winter boots out of storage: Environment Canada has possible snow flurries in the long-range forecast Saturday for the South Coast — from the Fraser Valley to the west coast of Vancouver Island.

​