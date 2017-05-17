A northern spotted owl breeding program in Metro Vancouver is showing off its newest arrival.

The new chick, born on April 19, is featured on a live webcast alongside its parents, Scud and Shania.

The owls are part of the Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program in Langley, B.C., which partnered with B.C.'s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Program to broadcast the nest.

"This web camera will showcase Canada's most endangered owl as a breeding pair nest and raise this chick in May and June," said spokesperson Karen McKeogh in a statement.

"The camera is situated right over the nest — a hollowed-out stump — giving us some great images. And this is the first time we have broadcast images of a nest, so we are excited to share what we see with others."

McKeogh says the birds are usually most active during feeding, which takes place in the morning between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and in the evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

An image capture from the webcast moments after the new chick was returned to its nest. (Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program)

It's estimated there are fewer than 30 wild northern spotted owls left in Canada and the species is listed as endangered.

The breeding program started in 2007 with the hopes of increasing the population to more than 200.

The organization plans to start releasing up to 20 juvenile owls per year beginning in 2018.