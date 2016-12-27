While weather warnings have ended for the Lower Mainland, alerts are still in place in parts of the Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon and Howe Sound Tuesday morning.

According to Environment Canada, 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected along the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, B.C.

"A strong onshore flow of moist unstable air" will produce heavy snow over the Coquihalla highway today, said an Environment Canada alert.

SNOWFALL WARNING ~ #BCHwy1 #FraserCanyon ~ Snowfall, with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm expected. Add'tl details: https://t.co/K8YUeRkYGL — @DriveBC

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

A snowfall warning is also in effect for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, where 15 centimetres of snow fell overnight.

Environment Canada predicts that snow will continue as the storm moves across B.C.'s interior today, tapering to scattered flurries by this afternoon.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for Howe Sound.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

Another 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is also expected for inland sections of the North Coast.

After a snowfall in Metro Vancouver Monday, rain is in the forecast for the next few days with a high of six degrees.

Snow covers a yard in Surrey, B.C. Monday afternoon. (@Kylem87/Twitter)