Environment Canada says two fall storms will bring rain events to B.C. this week, with a third system on the horizon.

A special weather statement was issued Monday morning, warning of heavy downpours bringing 50-70 mm of rain, particularly overnight and into Tuesday morning for Metro Vancouver, the North Shore and Sea to Sky regions.

"This is a very active pattern ... residents should be prepared for localized flooding and pooling of water," said Environment Canada meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron.

Freezing levels over the B.C. interior will drop slightly on Tuesday afternoon, changing rain into flurries at high elevations for some highway passes.

Bigger storms coming Wednesday

The rain is expected to taper off Tuesday morning, and the skies will likely clear — but a more powerful system is expected to hit mid-week.

"Our main concern for the South Coast is a stronger storm coming on Wednesday with very significant rain and winds," said Bergeron.

Strong winds from both storms are expected to bring down leaves, and residents are reminded to keep storm sewers clear to prevent flooding.

Don't put the umbrellas away yet

The weather patterns aren't expected to let up any time soon, however.

Bergeron said while it's too soon to predict the severity, another system is expected to hit next weekend, bringing cooler temperatures and snow accumulation in higher elevations.