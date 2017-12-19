Snowfall has closed roads and schools in the Sooke district and complicated the morning commute in many locations as heavier than expected amounts fell on parts of Vancouver Island Tuesday morning.

Highway 14 was closed in both directions at Kangaroo Road in Metchosin by downed power lines.

On the Malahat, 14 centimetres fell by about 7 a.m. Tuesday, said Armel Castellan, Environment Canada meteorologist .

Castellan said heavier than expected total snow accumulations prompted the weather service to boost its forecast to a total of 20 to 25 cm by this evening for higher elevations on East Vancouver Island.

"Its already a mess," Castellan told On the Island 's Khalil Akhtar.

Metchosin fire chief Stephanie Dunlop urged residents to leave their vehicles at home if travel was not essential.

While the Malahat appeared to see the highest snow accumulations early Tuesday, significant amounts were also seen around east and inland Vancouver Island Port Alberni on Highway 4 and 4A, Highway 14 around Sooke and Langford.

Sooke School District announced schools will be closed Tuesday because of road conditions.

The Qualicum School district recommended parents make their own decisions about sending kids to school on Tuesday based on local road and weather conditions.

Car in ditch near Whiskey Creek. Drive carefully out there. Checked on them, they are Ok. Tow truck coming. #bchwy4 @DriveBC_VI #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/7DGABfEPqK — @alberniweather

The Cowichan Valley School District says school buses will likely be delayed along the Malahat and in Shawnigan Lake and Lake Cowichan.

At Victoria International Airport most flights were running on time.

Meanwhile BC Hydro crews worked to restore power to more than 8,200 customers who were without electricity in Colwood, Langford, Metchosin, Sooke, Central Saanich, Saanich, the Highlands, Duncan and North Cowichan.

Here's the view of the Malahat this morning. Drive safely. What's it like where you are on the island? #yyj pic.twitter.com/tlL3nYnOyN — @madelinegcbc

While the Malahat and other commuter routes on the Island experienced significant snowfall, Castellan said rain would continue in areas near sea level .

"It's going to be one of those cases where elevation's a key variable," Castellan said. "50 centimetres up from sea level …can make the difference between snow and rain."

He said temperatures are forecast to drop slightly through Tuesday and fluctuate below and above freezing until Thursday.

On Thursday "a large scale omega block" is expected to bring clear skies and even lower temperatures through Dec. 25, Castellan said.