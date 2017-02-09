Multiple service disruptions in less than a week on the Canada Line has TransLink looking for a lasting solution to problems with ice and snow on the transit system's tracks.

Service was disrupted again during Thursday morning's rush-hour due to an ongoing issue with ice buildup on power lines to the trains.

"There's the Middle Arm Bridge and then the main Canada Line bridge. Both have had issues," said TransLink spokesman Chris Bryan.

Despite proactive steps to mitigate the stoppages, Bryan says TransLink is lost for answers to the problem.

Transit crews, it appears, have thrown everything they can at it.

"We have spray trains that actually spray de-icer on the rails. We even use sand in some areas to improve traction, but for some reason it's just been incredibly persistent," said Bryan.

"We've switched over our power collector shoes for brass power collectors to help cut through the ice."

As well, according to Bryan, TransLink runs empty trains through the night to keep tracks clear of snow.

Looking for answers

It's the third time this week that Canada Line has stopped moving.

"We're going to be investigating this more completely to see if we can find a fix that is going to stay for this problem," said Bryan.

Wednesday evening there was a breakdown shortly after 10 p.m. PT.

A stalled Canada Line train near the North Arm Bridge at Marine Drive caused delays for several hours on Monday evening.

And last Friday during the afternoon rush-hour Canada Line between Marine Station to Bridgeport was closed for several hours before reopening at 9:30 p.m. PT.

When asked if there could be a design flaw in the system, Bryan said there have been many instances of sub-zero temperatures since the Canada Line opened in fall 2009, but it has never experienced service stoppages like ones this winter.

Canada Line is the third rapid transit line built in the SkyTrain system in Metro Vancouver.

It links Vancouver, Richmond, and the Vancouver International Airport via 19.2 kilometres of track and consistently exceeds ridership targets.

Despite that, Bryan says, "You can't create a perfect system where everything works 100 percent of the time."

"We do our best, for sure."