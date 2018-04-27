Skip to Main Content
16 heat records broken in B.C. on Thursday

'Twas a toasty spring day on Thursday.

Agassiz soars past record set in 1900 with 28.6 C

Temperatures at Kitsilano Beach soared well past 20 C on Thursday afternoon. But it was way warmer elsewhere in B.C., and heat records were broken across the southwest throughout the day. (Denis Dossmann/CBC)

Spring has sprung — and it's a hot one.

At least, it was on Thursday.

More than a dozen heat records were shattered in B.C. on what was forecast to be the warmest day of the week.

The sun cooked up high temperatures across the southwest of the province, from Vancouver Island to the Fraser Valley.

Agassiz hit 28.6 C, breaking a record set almost 120 years ago.

Hope and Squamish nearly hit 30 C at one point in the day.

Environment Canada says the following records were set:

  • Abbotsford area — 27.6 C
  • Agassiz area — 28.6 C
  • Bella Bella area — 23.6 C
  • Campbell River area — 25 C
  • Chilliwack area — 28.6 C
  • Comox area — 25.5 C
  • Estevan Point area — 20.4 C
  • Gonzalez Point area — 24.4 C
  • Hope area — 29 C 
  • Malahat area — 22.9 C
  • Nanaimo area — 25 C
  • Port Hardy area — 20.3 C
  • Powell River area — 23.7 C
  • Sechelt area — 24.4 C
  • Squamish area — 29.2 C
  • Victoria area — 24 C

