Spring has sprung — and it's a hot one.

At least, it was on Thursday.

More than a dozen heat records were shattered in B.C. on what was forecast to be the warmest day of the week.

The sun cooked up high temperatures across the southwest of the province, from Vancouver Island to the Fraser Valley.

Agassiz hit 28.6 C, breaking a record set almost 120 years ago.

Hope and Squamish nearly hit 30 C at one point in the day.

Environment Canada says the following records were set: