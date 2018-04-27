New
16 heat records broken in B.C. on Thursday
'Twas a toasty spring day on Thursday.
Agassiz soars past record set in 1900 with 28.6 C
Spring has sprung — and it's a hot one.
At least, it was on Thursday.
More than a dozen heat records were shattered in B.C. on what was forecast to be the warmest day of the week.
The sun cooked up high temperatures across the southwest of the province, from Vancouver Island to the Fraser Valley.
Agassiz hit 28.6 C, breaking a record set almost 120 years ago.
Hope and Squamish nearly hit 30 C at one point in the day.
Environment Canada says the following records were set:
- Abbotsford area — 27.6 C
- Agassiz area — 28.6 C
- Bella Bella area — 23.6 C
- Campbell River area — 25 C
- Chilliwack area — 28.6 C
- Comox area — 25.5 C
- Estevan Point area — 20.4 C
- Gonzalez Point area — 24.4 C
- Hope area — 29 C
- Malahat area — 22.9 C
- Nanaimo area — 25 C
- Port Hardy area — 20.3 C
- Powell River area — 23.7 C
- Sechelt area — 24.4 C
- Squamish area — 29.2 C
- Victoria area — 24 C