A 24-hour period of freezing rain across the South Coast of B.C. has led to the closure of every highway heading into the Lower Mainlandm stranding hundreds of drivers.

Marcus Kessler, for instance, was travelling along Highway 1 out of Vancouver late Thursday night, but turned back after waiting at a truck stop in Hope.

"We have to be safe. If we're not safe, we'll be stranded out there," said Kessler, who was delivering newspapers to the Interior. "If we could make it up there, we would've made it up there .... The goods will have to wait."

The closure also stranded a number of people on the Coquihalla. They spent the night in their vehicles.

"The road is literally a sheet of ice. To get out of the car and walk is super treacherous," said Jesse Wheeler, who was stuck 25 kilometres south of Merritt.

"We have enough gas to get through the night, but there's a lot of cars here and maybe not everyone is in that situation."

Drivers frustrated

Heather Beaty, stuck 30 kilometres south of Merritt in a car with three friends, was making her monthly trip to Kamloops to play with the city orchestra.

She wondered why the highway was reopened at approximately 4 p.m. PT Thursday, giving people the impression it was safe to drive, only to be closed again when it became obvious that wasn't the case.

"You'd think we'd have a better protocol," she said.

"We are quite frustrated they would open the highway and tell us we could go, and then close it within an hour after doing that, letting thousands of people in."

Highway closures

As of 8:45 a.m. PT, here's the status of each major highway:

The Coquihalla (Highway 5) remains closed in both directions from Hope to Merritt. Drive BC says the estimated time of opening noon on Friday. Some cars are being let through northbound, but large trucks are being told to pull off on the side.

remains closed in both directions from Hope to Merritt. Drive BC says the Some cars are being let through northbound, but large trucks are being told to pull off on the side. Highway 3 is closed from the Highway 93 junction to Fernie.

closed from the Highway 93 junction to Fernie. Highway 1 is closed from Yale to the Highway 12 junction at Lytton because of a high avalanche hazard. There is no estimated time of reopening. A further update is expected at 8 a.m. PT on Friday .

is closed from Yale to the Highway 12 junction at Lytton because of a high avalanche hazard. A further update is expected at 8 a.m. PT on Friday Highway 1 is also closed through Glacier National Park due to avalanche concerns.

is also closed through Glacier National Park due to avalanche concerns. Highway 99 was open for much of the Thursday, but it too is now closed in both directions west of Lillooet because of an avalanche hazard. No update time has been provided.

Highway 5 is open between Merritt and Kamloops, but travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary.

Highway 3 is now open in both directions from Sparwood to the B.C.-Alberta border, but drivers are being told to expect congestion.

With cross-state routes in Washington state also closed, anyone attempting to reach the Interior of B.C. from the Lower Mainland, or vice-versa, will have to do so by plane.

Power outages

The weather also caused power outages that affected thousands of BC Hydro customers.

As of Friday morning, close to 9,000 people concentrated in the Lower Mainland, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island are without power.

BC Hydro said all available resources are out in force repairing the widespread damage caused by the "multi-day weather event" and said some customers could experience "lengthy and/or multiple outages."

