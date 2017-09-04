Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region of Metro Vancouver warning of high temperatures and encroaching smoke from wildfires.

It says temperatures are expected to surpass 30 degrees over inland areas, topping Sunday's hot temperatures by a few degrees. The hot weather is expected to last until at least Wednesday.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jennifer Hay says it could be a record-shattering day.

"It is possible we might break some records today and tomorrow. The [records for] temperatures around Vancouver are about 27 C, and in the Fraser Valley 30 to 31 C. We're predicting 26 C at airport, 32 C in the Valley," she said.

In addition, Metro Vancouver has issued an air quality advisory for the region for Monday due to wildfire smoke from B.C.'s Interior and Washington state.

#AirQuality Advisory issued today for #MetroVancouver & @FVRD1 due to elevated fine particulate matter & ozone. Smoke from US & BC fires. — @MetroVancouver

Environment Canada says the current weather pattern could allow the smoke concentration to increase in some areas.

It says an unusually strong ridge of high pressure is building over the region. This type of weather pattern leads to a stagnant airmass, it explained, allowing smoke to linger.

Smoke from fires burning in Washington state, pictured, and B.C.'s interior is again expected to blanket Metro Vancouver, prompting an air quality advisory. (Amanda Cowan/The Associated Press)

On the other hand, if there is a substantial concentration of wildfire smoke, it could block sunlight and significantly lower daytime temperatures.

A weekend of hot, dry weather led to a flare up of wildfires across the province. Hundreds of new properties are under evacuation alert or order, and many communities in the Interior are rated high risk under Environment Canada's air quality health index due to wildfire smoke.