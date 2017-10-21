B.C. Premier John Horgan is looking into changing the Family Day holiday to align with other provinces.

The premier's office says Horgan has long held the position that the February holiday should be changed.

"It's been his view for a long time that we should be in alignment with other provinces and we're determining how quickly we can get that done," read a statement from his office.

The Family Day holiday was created by the then-ruling Liberals in 2012. After public consultations, it was decided the holiday would land on the second Monday of the month.

But other provinces have Family Day on the third Monday of the month, and that disparity means some employees, such as those who work for the federal government, don't get the day off.

At the most recent Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, the City of Quesnel brought forward a resolution calling on the government to move the date to the third Monday.

Coun. Ron Paull, who penned the motion, said he's glad the province is looking at the change, which he calls a "no brainer."

"We have family in Alberta…. We wanted to get together over the Family Day weekend, but Alberta Family Day didn't jibe with B.C.," he said. "I have had people call me and connect with me on social media saying [the change] is a good idea."

Horgan's office did not say whether a change will be in place before the 2018 Family Day, which falls on Feb. 12.

With files from Megan Thomas